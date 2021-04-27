Brokers Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $3.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

