Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.32 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

