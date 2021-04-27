Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.