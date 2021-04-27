Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.75.

AEM opened at C$81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

