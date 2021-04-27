SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.