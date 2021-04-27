Comparing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16% The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Conduent and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Western Union 5 7 5 0 2.00

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.63%. The Western Union has a consensus price target of $23.77, indicating a potential downside of 9.80%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Conduent.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and The Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion 0.32 -$1.93 billion $0.62 10.95 The Western Union $5.29 billion 2.04 $1.06 billion $1.73 15.23

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Western Union beats Conduent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

