Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

