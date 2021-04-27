Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) versus Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Advanced Biomedical Technologies alerts:

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Predictive Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 702.25 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.41 million 40.49 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% Predictive Oncology -2,139.86% -141.81% -64.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Predictive Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system that disposes suction fluid providing uninterrupted performance for physicians while virtually eliminating healthcare workers' exposure to infectious fluids collected during surgical and other patient procedures, as well as proprietary cleaning fluid and filters to users of its systems. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) and AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes to assist pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries; and soluble and stable formulations for proteins, including vaccines, antibodies, and other protein therapeutics, as well as develops tumor models for precision cancer therapy and drug development. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) applied to diseases databases. The company sells its medical device products directly to hospitals and other medical facilities through employed sales representatives, independent contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.