Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Critical Analysis

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lemonade and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.03 $748.80 million $9.13 18.74

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 RenaissanceRe 1 2 2 0 2.20

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $90.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.46%. RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $191.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Lemonade on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

