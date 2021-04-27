The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.24

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $27.50. The Weir Group shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

