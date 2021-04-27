Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

