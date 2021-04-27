STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.37.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.