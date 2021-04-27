Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Set at C$3.00 by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CVE BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

