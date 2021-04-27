Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

