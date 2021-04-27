Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €10.77 ($12.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.15.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.