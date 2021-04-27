PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.33. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 233,716 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $42,558.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,000 shares of company stock worth $657,020. Corporate insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

