Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 71,426 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

