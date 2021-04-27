Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.60

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.60 and traded as high as C$25.64. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$25.46, with a volume of 2,581,995 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

