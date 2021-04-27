Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AJG opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

