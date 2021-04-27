Rollins (ROL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.42.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

