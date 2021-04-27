Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SUUIF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.21.

SUUIF stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

