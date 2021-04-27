Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $93.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

