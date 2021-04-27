Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $358.42.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $387.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.84 and a 200-day moving average of $326.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $109,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

