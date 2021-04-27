Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

