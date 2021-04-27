Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY opened at $127.10 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $128.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.