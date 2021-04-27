Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coty Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Coty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,035 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

