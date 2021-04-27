Brokers Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $22.43 on Monday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

