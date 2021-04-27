Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) vs. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71% International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Bancorp and International Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 3.57 $39.70 million N/A N/A International Bancshares $647.23 million 4.69 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Dividends

Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Century Bancorp and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Bancshares beats Century Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania. As of January 19, 2021, the company operated twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

