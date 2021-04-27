Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $291.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Watsco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

