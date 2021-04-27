KeyCorp Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $24.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

CMG opened at $1,470.79 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,397.70.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

