Financial Review: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) vs. Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telefónica and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 10 3 0 2.07 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.01% 14.31% 2.68% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Axtel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.44 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.30 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Summary

Telefónica beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. The company serves 337 million customers. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

