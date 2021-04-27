Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

PPRQF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

