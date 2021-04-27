National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a focus list rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.35 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

