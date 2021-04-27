FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

