Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

