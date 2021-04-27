FY2021 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreased by Wedbush

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the online travel company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 373,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

