Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

