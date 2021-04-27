Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,734.

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

