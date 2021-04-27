Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.47.

FCX opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

