Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $529.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $525.00 to $529.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.77.

Shares of CP stock opened at $371.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.96.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

