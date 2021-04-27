Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

AEM stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

