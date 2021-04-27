Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.