Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53. Assurant has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $157.40.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

