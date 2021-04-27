RenaissanceRe (RNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.