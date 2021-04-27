IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $829.10

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.10 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 953.50 ($12.46). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 938 ($12.26), with a volume of 759,776 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 843.33 ($11.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 890.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.10.
About IG Group (LON:IGG)
IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.
