Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF opened at $490.00 on Friday. Keyence has a 1-year low of $345.36 and a 1-year high of $587.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.20.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

