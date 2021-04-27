Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$190.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.92.

TSE:FNV opened at C$175.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.36. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$160.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.20.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

