Piper Sandler Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 118.6% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

