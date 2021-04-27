Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.70.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

