Anglo American plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NGLOY opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.